The U.S. Military Has Spent Years Trying To Develop The Perfect Army Tactical Bra

It’s the U.S. army’s secret weapon four years in the making.

$766 billion worth of resources, 1.4 million personnel worth of manpower and the most powerful military on the planet tasked itself with developing the Army Tactical Bra, or the ATB.

What is the U.S. military’s objective?

To “reduce the cognitive burden on the wearer” or, in plain speak; to stop women having to think so damn much about annoying bras!

First conceived four years ago, the army has quizzed more than 18,000 officers on their ideal ATB.

Some soldiers reported binding their breasts with tape and bandages to increase support on the battlefield.

The prototypes so far are flame-resistant, quick-drying, and anti-bounce.

For the record, bulletproof bras are off the cards because they’d be superfluous under the soldiers’ already-bulletproof outerwear.

But as the quest for the perfect bra continues, everything else is on the table.

