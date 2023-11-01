The Project

The U.K. Bans XL Bully Dogs, Offers Compensation For Owners Who Chose To Have Their Dog Put Down

The U.K. has banned XL bully dogs from the end of the year, after a recent spate of attacks and deaths.

From 31 December, 2023, it will be illegal for the advertising, breeding, selling, rehoming and abandoning of XL bully dogs.

All XL bully dogs will also need to be muzzled and on a lead from that date.

From 1 February, 2024, it will be illegal to own an XL bully dog unless they are registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs and owners must follow a strict set of rules.

For owners who do not wish to register their dogs, the government will offer £200 in compensation for owners who have their XL bully put to sleep by a vet.

The UK Bully Kennel Club has said in a statement it is “devastated” by the decision, and said more a

"Our hearts go out to everyone who will be affected by this," it said.

The group - which says it is dedicated to fostering responsible dog ownership and breeding practices - said its biggest concern is the thousands of dogs in shelters and rescues across the country that have now been sentenced to death if not re-homed before the 31 December.

"We plead with the general public to consider saving one of these beautiful dogs who are perfectly healthy and of sound temperament and will be put to sleep purely based on the way they look and not how they behave.”

