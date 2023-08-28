The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

That doesn’t mean you can call your colleagues names or tell them to f*** off when they ask you to do something. But, as per a recent ruling, it means that in some cases ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ aren’t needed.

Bridgette Peters, a now former chef at a busy London restaurant, claimed she was treated and dismissed unfairly, stating that one senior chef at the restaurant, Nishma Gurung, commanded her about ‘rudely'.

However, the judge presiding over the case ruled that adding niceties at the end of requests is not essential and failing to do so should not be considered rude. Rather, ‘direct and efficient' communication without additional pleasantries may be 'a matter of practicality' in a fast-paced working environment such as a kitchen.

While I’m glad common sense has prevailed here, I’ll be honest: I was kind of hoping to see the hundreds of people who’d be lining up to sue Gordon Ramsay.