The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The ruling came when a former chef in the UK claimed she was wrongly dismissed for refusing to do tasks unless asked politely.

That doesn’t mean you can call your colleagues names or tell them to f*** off when they ask you to do something. But, as per a recent ruling, it means that in some cases ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ aren’t needed. 

Bridgette Peters, a now former chef at a busy London restaurant, claimed she was treated and dismissed unfairly, stating that one senior chef at the restaurant, Nishma Gurung, commanded her about ‘rudely'.

However, the judge presiding over the case ruled that adding niceties at the end of requests is not essential and failing to do so should not be considered rude. Rather, ‘direct and efficient' communication without additional pleasantries may be 'a matter of practicality' in a fast-paced working environment such as a kitchen. 

While I’m glad common sense has prevailed here, I’ll be honest: I was kind of hoping to see the hundreds of people who’d be lining up to sue Gordon Ramsay. 

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans
NEXT STORY

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

Advertisement

Related Articles

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

Adele Reprimands Security Guard For Harassing One Of Her Fans

During a show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele interrupted the performance to question one of the guards why they were bothering one of her fans.
Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Corendon is the first European airline to offer the service, which allows passengers to book a seat in the ‘Only Adult’ zone for an extra $75.
Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

It seems Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown may have backfired after the number of Aussie subscribers dropped for the first time since it launched in Australia in 2015.
‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

The ‘Barbie’ movie has overtaken ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’ as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history.
Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Ange Postecoglou has found a new fan in Robbie Williams after the musician took to Instagram to declare his support for the Australian coach of Tottenham.