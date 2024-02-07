The Project

The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

Customers who purchased the Apple Vision Pro headset this week are angry after realising the device does NOT support 3D virtual reality porn!

According to a Reddit post on the r/oculusnsfw subreddit, Redditors asked if anyone had “figured out the porn on the Vision Pro?”.

“Dying to get this to work haha,” the post reads.

“If anyone has a success story please tell me how.”

But the top-rated comment leaves no doubt about what is available on the VR headset.

“Worse than PSVR2. $3500 chastity belt [clown emojis],” it said.

Others offered solutions to the ‘problem.

“There’s a hack for playing VR files if you have an AVP,” said one person.

“It involves restoring it to default factory settings, boxing it up, selling it on eBay, buying a Quest 3 and pocketing the $3000 difference. Let us know if that works.”

