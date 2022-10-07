'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Has Finally Been Released, And Fans Are Not Happy With Chris Pratt

Nintendo has released its first look at the new Mario movie, with many waiting in anticipation to hear Chris Pratt's interpretation of the famous plumber.

Pratt has been hyping up his vocal performance since taking on the role, saying that it's going to be "unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before".

So, how does Pratt sound as Mario? Well, he sounds like Chris Pratt.

After all the hype, the internet wasn't too pleased with the reveal.

Unlike Chris Pratt, Jack Black's short introduction as Bowser has garnered significant praise from many online.

Have a listen to Chris Pratt's voice here and have your say: