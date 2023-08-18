The Strange Reason Behind The Iconic Snickers’ Name

Snickers may be one of the more unusual chocolate bar names, but it actually stems from a horse.

Twenty years before Snickers was born, Ethel and Frank Mars started a sweets factory that turned out to be unsuccessful.

Their next idea was ‘The Mar-O-Bar’ company, which later turned into Mars Company.

This was a huge success with their first popular product the Milky Way chocolate bar.

According to Mashed, the couple’s success meant they had some cash to splash and they decided to buy a huge 3,000-acre horse breeding farm in Tennessee.

In a sad turn of events, Ethel’s favourite horse died just before the company’s newest peanut candy bar went into production.

The horse’s name? Snickers.

As a tribute, Ethel and her husband Frank landed on the name Snickers for the chocolate bar.

The first Snickers chocolate bar was sold for just 5 cents in Chicago.

When Snickers was brought over to the UK, executives decided the name sounded too much like ‘knickers’, and decided to rename it to ‘Marathon Bar’.

That name stuck in the UK until 1990, when Mars decided they wanted universal names for their products.

It’s been known as Snickers all across the world since then.

The origin of the Snickers name has been shared multiple times on social media, with a number of people shocked by the story.

"I think you've just ruined everyone's childhood," one Twitter user said.

"I shall still never eat one again until they are called Marathon again," another insisted.

However some social media users thought the story was fascinating and loved the history lesson.

"Now this is the kind of trivia we all need. I did not know that!" a Twitter user wrote.

“Very interesting, thank you. Love history!” another Twitter user added.