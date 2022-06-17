The Spicy Sriracha Shortage Is Heating Up, As Retailers Urge Shoppers To ‘Try Another Sauce’

Australian grocery stores are facing continued shortages of the most popular brand of Sriracha hot sauce, manufactured by US company Huy Fong.

The US company announced last week that production would halt due to poor chilli harvests, leading to a shortage of the popular condiment.

The name Sriracha has become a generic term for hot sauces made from chillis, garlic, vinegar, sugar and salt, however, Huy Fong’s Sriracha is arguably the best known and avid consumers would argue ‘the best’.

Alan Trinh, director of Thai Kee IGA in Sydney’s CBD told The Guardian, there had been a price increase of “roughly 10-15%” for all Huy Fong products, including their Sriracha – affectionately known as “rooster sauce” for its label – as well as their sambal oelek and chilli garlic sauce.

A Coles spokesperson confirmed the supermarket giant had also been experiencing an “inconsistent supply of Huy Fong Food’s Sriracha sauce from the US in recent months.”

However, many companies make similar Sriracha style sauces and are not facing the same shortage, so consumers are encouraged to give them a try.