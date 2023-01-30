The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Spice Girls Rumoured To Reunite For King Charles III’s Coronation

The Spice Girls Rumoured To Reunite For King Charles III’s Coronation

For the first time since 2012, all five Spice Girls could reunite ahead of King Charles’ three-day coronation celebration.

Pop icons The Spice Girls are set to reunite for a blockbuster royal concert to mark the coronation of King Charles III this May.

Sources have revealed the band - including Victoria Beckham - could take the stage as a five-piece for the first time since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

“Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event,” an insider reportedly told The Sun.

“Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one-off celebration and unique performance.

“There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant.

“Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

Speaking to Express, Mel C admitted the group were disappointed they weren’t able to pull off a reunion for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in 2022.

“You know what, we would have loved to be there but it was just one of those situations where it was impossible,” she said.

“With us girls, there is so much that we would like to do but there are four, five, people involved with families and other commitments and responsibilities. So, I think that was something that we had to miss.

“We weren’t happy about having to miss it, but yeah, sometimes things don’t work out.”

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused
NEXT STORY

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

Is this actually a thing?
Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Toronto Zoo Launches Name-A-Cockroach Campaign For Valentine's Day

Toronto Zoo is letting you get revenge on your ex this Valentine's Day by letting you name your very own cockroach.
Melbourne Is Facing A Lollipop Person Shortage, With Casual Rates Rising To Try And Fill Positions

Melbourne Is Facing A Lollipop Person Shortage, With Casual Rates Rising To Try And Fill Positions

Schools are back for 2023 this week, but there’s just one problem - no one is guarding the zebra crossings!
World's Oldest Woman Attributes "Staying Away From Toxic People" To A Long Life

World's Oldest Woman Attributes "Staying Away From Toxic People" To A Long Life

María Branyas Morera was confirmed as the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records on January 19.
South Australia’s Classroom Phone Ban Scheme Expands Across The State

South Australia’s Classroom Phone Ban Scheme Expands Across The State

Students returning to certain schools in South Australia will be under new rules banning phones.