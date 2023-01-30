The Spice Girls Rumoured To Reunite For King Charles III’s Coronation

Pop icons The Spice Girls are set to reunite for a blockbuster royal concert to mark the coronation of King Charles III this May.

Sources have revealed the band - including Victoria Beckham - could take the stage as a five-piece for the first time since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

“Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event,” an insider reportedly told The Sun.

“Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one-off celebration and unique performance.

“There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant.

“Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

Speaking to Express, Mel C admitted the group were disappointed they weren’t able to pull off a reunion for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in 2022.

“You know what, we would have loved to be there but it was just one of those situations where it was impossible,” she said.

“With us girls, there is so much that we would like to do but there are four, five, people involved with families and other commitments and responsibilities. So, I think that was something that we had to miss.

“We weren’t happy about having to miss it, but yeah, sometimes things don’t work out.”