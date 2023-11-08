The Project

The Simpsons May Have Just Killed Off Sideshow Bob After 30 Years

The long-running animated series is known for its beloved Halloween specials, with the latest instalment causing a stir among fans when Sideshow Bob is murdered at the hands of a villainous Lisa Simpson.

The synopsis for the episode reads “In the thirty-fourth annual Simpsons Halloween special, Bart is turned into an NFT, Lisa turns to Sideshow Bob for help in tracking down a serial killer, and an outbreak turns Springfielders into Homers.”

Lisa and Sideshow Bob’s partnership turns sour when Lisa’s split personality surfaces, with the middle Simpson child murdering the man who has tormented her brother for decades.

The episode, titled ‘​​Treehouse of Horror XXXIV', aired on Sunday November 5th, and caused quite a stir among fans when the fan favourite Bob, voiced by Kelsey Grammer,  met his demise. 

It is unclear whether the killing will be the permanent death of the beloved Springfield villain, with treehouse of horror episodes known for killing off show regulars only for them to return in following episodes. 

Kylie Jenner also made a surprise appearance in the episode, starring as herself. 

