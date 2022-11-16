The Simpsons Has Predicted The Future Again With Trump 2024 Seen In A 2015 Episode

Al Jean, a producer of the iconic cartoon The Simpsons, pointed out another accurate future prediction featured in the show.

Following Trump’s announcement on November 16th that he will run for U.S. president again in 2024, Al shared a screenshot from a 2015 episode of the cartoon on Twitter.

Jean Tweeted: https://twitter.com/AlJean/status/1592712895200043008

The image shared by Jean shows a screenshot of Homer Simpson flying over a sign that reads ‘Trump 2024’.

The screenshot is from the episode ‘Bart To The Future’ released back in 2015.