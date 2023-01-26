The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

Cheap white buttered bread, cooked sausage and a light coating of sauce has become the delicious calling card of the ominously named Surfdale Sausager.

Yes, this is a real story.

The first sausage arrived in Jacob Coetzee's mailbox in the summer of 2022.

What was initially thought was a misplaced dinner by a drunken passerby soon became a gruesome pattern of behaviour as Jacob Coetzee found more and more sausages in his mailbox.

Sharing his story online, he found he wasn't the only one who had been receiving these unwanted UberEats deliveries.

"I sent a picture to my friend group, and some of them had been sausaged as well. That's when we realised we had a serial sausager on the island."

After a year of random sausages in mailboxes, the mysterious madness has people on edge, and the local community is falling apart.

"You never know when the strike will happen, but when it does, everyone gets struck," Coetzee says.

"It's traumatic. Nobodies' letterboxes are safe."

Fingers have been pointed at Jacob Coetzee as the Serial Sausager claiming he was trying to gather attention for his meaty mischief.

But after an intense grilling, his alibi was solid - with his Mother claiming that he had been out of town for eight days around the time their home was sausaged.

For now, the case remains open.