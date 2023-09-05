The Project

The Rolling Stones Have Announced They Are Set To Release Their First Album In 18 Years

The Rolling Stones have announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years - since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

Titled Hackney Diamonds, the band will share details of the release at an event in East London's Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2.30pm in London (Wednesday at 11.30pm AEST).

"Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the Rolling Stones said in a statement.

The announcement of Hackney Diamonds follows a cryptic teaser campaign in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

