The Rock Slammed For Rant Calling Salt Lake City WWE Fans ‘Inbred'

"You broke the all-time record for the largest gathering of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen," he said to the crowd.

"Finally your life has meaning! Finally you and your 50 wives will have a story to tell and you know what I’m talking about.

"You’ll have a story to tell your 600 inbred grandchildren one day and that is what it’s like to look at greatness in the flesh because finally The Rock has come back to Salt Lake City!"

The Smackdown crowd proceeded to boo The Rock as he ripped them to shreds.

The WWE posted a clip of the rant with the caption, "This is NOT @TheRock we remember... This SOLD OUT #SmackDown crowd is getting RIPPED TO SHREDS TONIGHT."

This is NOT @TheRock we remember... 👀 This SOLD OUT #SmackDown crowd is getting RIPPED TO SHREDS TONIGHT. 🫢#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pbScC6sGWn



— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2024

Although The Rock was met with much disdain from the crowd, many social media users missed this version of Dwayne Johnson’s WWE persona.

“Exactly the Rock we remember,” one fan wrote, while another added, “THAT’S THE ROCK WE ALL LOVE.”

Johnson returned to wrestling in 2024 after having an extensive break to focus on his acting career.

Wrestling fans were blown away when The Rock surprised everyone at WWE Raw on January 1.

"When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar?” he told the crowd, hinting at a collaboration with Roman Reigns.

"Or should The Rock sit at the head of the table?!"