The Rock Shows Off Enormous Post-Workout Cheat Meal

While five scones and a whole carton of eggs might be enough to feed a family for close to a week, The Rock has decided he’ll have that for breakfast.

The former professional wrestler shocked fans after posting a video to Instagram showing off the gigantic post-workout “cheat meal”.

The 50-year-old actor devoured a plate packed full of 12 eggs scrambled and five US biscuits – similar to scones – and finished with a generous drizzle of honey.

“Sunday morning coming down,” he said as Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On played in the background.

“Cheat meal breakfast, also my post-workout meal.

“A dozen eggs, four whole and eight whites, insanely delicious homemade biscuits from ‘chefputtie’, drizzled with that honey magic.

“Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends.”

The Rock is a big dude, and with his insane workout routine, it’s no surprise he needs a huge feast to maintain his physique.

Many fans were left shocked by the enormity of the meal.

“No thanks, bro. That’s too many biscuits,” one commented.

“But I know The Rock can handle it.”

This isn’t the first time the star has shown off his cheat meals to his 327 million Instagram followers.

After 150 days of clean eating, he famously devoured a plate full of 21 brownies, 12 pancakes and four double dough pizzas.

It just goes to show that The Rock is the people's champ when it comes to cheat meals because that’s more like a party platter than a post-workout meal.