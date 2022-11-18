The Rock Sends Message To Samoa Ahead Of World Cup Final Against Australia

Samoa shocked the rugby league when they qualified for the World Cup final.

It comes just a month after they were all but ‘written off’ by everyone following their 60-6 loss to England in their opening game.

However, they were able to turn things around after eliminating Tonga before taking revenge on England in the semi-final.

Samoa has received an outpouring of love from fans all over the world, including mega star former wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Johnson, whose mother is Samoan, posted a lengthy video to social media to his 348 million followers.

“I am delivering this message with boundless love and boundless reverence and respect and boundless pride for my boys, my Usos, the Toa Samoa rugby (league) team,” he said.

“This is a big deal. They are making history in the world of sports and in the world of rugby (league).

“This is the first time that our island, our country, our culture of Samoa has ever gone to the finals for any sport. They are making history, and I could not be more proud of them.” he said.