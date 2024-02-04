The Project

The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours

Whether it's out-of-hours texts or emails on the weekend, for many of us, technology has all but wiped out the boundary between work hours and rest hours.

But now, the government is singing a new tune.

Months after first floating this idea, this week the government will shore up crossbench support for The Right To Disconnect,which are industrial relations amendments that will put new guard rails around your boss contacting you on your own time.

Workers report they perform around 5.4 hours of unpaid work per week; that’s 281 hours per year, per worker; or around $11,000 per year.

This proposal does have precedent.

In 2001, France’s Supreme Court established the right for workers to have time off, and this was later legislated in 2017. 

Since then, numerous countries including Germany, Italy, and Canada have established similar rules for disconnection.

But the framework for these laws is not simple, especially in defining what constitutes “reasonable contact”.

So are Australian workers about to get some proper downtime, or is the government about to face major pushback from the opposition?

    Related Articles

    Gary Barlow is back in Australia, and a few of his celeb friends had messages of support for him ahead of his debut as a host of The Project.
    Facebook, the social media giant that helped shape the digital landscape, celebrates its 20th anniversary today.
    The actress is known for being one of the nicest people in the business but in a resurfaced video, she's been criticised for how she dealt with autograph hunters.
    Demi Lovato has been slammed for performing her song 'Heart Attack' at an event hosted by the American Heart Association.
    Parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria will experience the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering this week.