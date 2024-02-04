The Right To Disconnect Could Mean It’s Illegal For Your Boss To Contact You Out Of Work Hours

But now, the government is singing a new tune.

Months after first floating this idea, this week the government will shore up crossbench support for The Right To Disconnect,which are industrial relations amendments that will put new guard rails around your boss contacting you on your own time.

Workers report they perform around 5.4 hours of unpaid work per week; that’s 281 hours per year, per worker; or around $11,000 per year.

This proposal does have precedent.

In 2001, France’s Supreme Court established the right for workers to have time off, and this was later legislated in 2017.

Since then, numerous countries including Germany, Italy, and Canada have established similar rules for disconnection.

But the framework for these laws is not simple, especially in defining what constitutes “reasonable contact”.

So are Australian workers about to get some proper downtime, or is the government about to face major pushback from the opposition?