The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Reusable Coffee Cup Has Fallen Out Of Fashion Because We Keep Forgetting To Bring It With Us

The Reusable Coffee Cup Has Fallen Out Of Fashion Because We Keep Forgetting To Bring It With Us

Not so long ago, you were given the side-eye if you dared order a coffee without a reusable cup, but now we appear to have stopped using them. So what happened?

Rewind to 2019; no coffee-junkee worth their caffeine would have been seen dead without their reusable cup.

"There was this sense of personal empowerment and values-driven behaviour that was going to drive systemic change," said Abigail Forsyth, the founder of KeepCup. 

Fueled by Craig Reucassel and his 'War on Waste', in 2017, the sale of KeepCups in Australia soared by 400 per cent. 

But then Covid hit. Across the world, germy cups were banned by many cafes to help stop the spread.

 The problem is, the cups haven't come back.

"The pandemic definitely slowed u

ss down in our changes towards reusable cups; we were doing so well," said Reucassel.

"People have got out of the habit of doing it."

Aussies throw out an estimated 2.7 million disposable coffee cups every single day.

"Single-use coffee cups are paper but have a plastic rim which makes them really difficult to recycle. Most single-use cups go to landfill," Reucassel said. 

"It's a terrible impact on the environment."

Some states are taking action.

In February, WA banned takeout cups, but compostable cups can still be sold, and advocates say they'll likely still end up in landfill.

"It was one person taking it in and another person copying that," Reucassel said. 

"That's what led to change in the past. That's what we've got to start doing again."

Victorian Op Shops Facing Fresh Tax For Disposing Of Waste Dumped On Their Doorstep
NEXT STORY

Victorian Op Shops Facing Fresh Tax For Disposing Of Waste Dumped On Their Doorstep

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victorian Op Shops Facing Fresh Tax For Disposing Of Waste Dumped On Their Doorstep

Victorian Op Shops Facing Fresh Tax For Disposing Of Waste Dumped On Their Doorstep

From July, Victorian charities will be forced to carry the cost for disposing waste illegally dumped on their op-shop doorsteps.
AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

If you drink enough beer, things start to look like this.
New Bluey Episode Praised By Parents For Tackling Men's Mental Health

New Bluey Episode Praised By Parents For Tackling Men's Mental Health

Parents have been left teary-eyed after a recent episode of Bluey, with many praising the show for tackling an issue not usually seen on kids' television.
Statement From The Victorian Government

Statement From The Victorian Government

Statement From The Victorian Government
Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

If you're a Russian in Russia rushin' to get a date, you'd better be quick - Tinder is swiping left on the whole country.