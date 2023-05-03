The Reusable Coffee Cup Has Fallen Out Of Fashion Because We Keep Forgetting To Bring It With Us

Rewind to 2019; no coffee-junkee worth their caffeine would have been seen dead without their reusable cup.

"There was this sense of personal empowerment and values-driven behaviour that was going to drive systemic change," said Abigail Forsyth, the founder of KeepCup.

Fueled by Craig Reucassel and his 'War on Waste', in 2017, the sale of KeepCups in Australia soared by 400 per cent.

But then Covid hit. Across the world, germy cups were banned by many cafes to help stop the spread.

The problem is, the cups haven't come back.

"The pandemic definitely slowed u

ss down in our changes towards reusable cups; we were doing so well," said Reucassel.

"People have got out of the habit of doing it."

Aussies throw out an estimated 2.7 million disposable coffee cups every single day.

"Single-use coffee cups are paper but have a plastic rim which makes them really difficult to recycle. Most single-use cups go to landfill," Reucassel said.

"It's a terrible impact on the environment."

Some states are taking action.

In February, WA banned takeout cups, but compostable cups can still be sold, and advocates say they'll likely still end up in landfill.

"It was one person taking it in and another person copying that," Reucassel said.

"That's what led to change in the past. That's what we've got to start doing again."