The Renters Publicly Shaming The Worst Rentals In Australia

A third of Australians rent, and all renters ask themselves two questions; when will my rent go up again and will I be able to afford it?

The median rent in Australia has increased by $225 a month in the past year, according to the property data company Corelogic.

While there should be 150,000 rental properties available, the number stands at just 100,000.

This is due to a chronic shortage of affordable social housing.

Government housing has now fallen to just 1.8 per cent of all building approvals.

In the surge of immigration post-COVID, most new arrivals to Australia are renters.

With fewer homes and soaring demand, people are being pushed to the brink both financially and emotionally. 

The crisis has left many renters feeling like they can’t complain about price hikes or mold in case they end up being evicted with nowhere to go.

Corelogic’s Eliza Owen has spent a decade researching housing trends.

Rents have gone up 27 per cent over the past three years in Australia.

“The impact it has on households ranges from inconvenient at a medium or high income level to actually really critical at the lower end of the income spectrum,” said Owen.

For lower income homes, the impact goes well beyond the household budget.

“Providing secure, stable and affordable housing is extremely important fundamentally to the Australian economy,” said Owen.

It is also vital for people’s health and wellbeing.

Melbourne-based lawyer Jordie van den Berg, AKA purplepingers on social media, has been whistleblowing extreme rent hikes and dodgy rental properties for nearly three years. 

He says it’s time renters get some attention.

“Renters represent 30 per cent of Australia,” said van den Berg.

“That’s a large portion of Australia, it’s a larger portion of voters (and) maybe we should pay attention to them.”

