The Red Cross Is In Desperate Need Of A Certain Type Of Donation, All For A Good Cause

It may sound silly, but the Red Cross is in serious need of faeces. The microbiota donation centre in Perth is the only one in Australia - and has lost many of its donors.

The Red Cross relies on donations of faeces at its Microbiota Donor Centre in Perth, which can be processed into life-saving faecal microbiota in transplant treatments for patients suffering infections like Clostridioides difficile.

Currently just a handful of microbiota donors remain, with 85 per cent of existing donors no longer able to give, as anyone who has contracted COVID-19 or the flu cannot donate. 

Perth A/Microbiome Manager Silvana Miney said to be eligible, donors must not have had COVID, must be aged between 18 and 50, and be able to regularly donate at the Microbiota Donor Centre in Perth CBD

"Your healthy microbiota, something that normally gets flushed away, could be used to make FMT that can transform and even saves lives." Perth A/Microbiome Manager Silvana Miney advised

"It might seem like an unusual request, but there are more than a trillion life-saving microorganisms in your gut.

You can find out if you are eligible to donate here 

More and More Adults Are Choosing Not To Have Children, And No, They Probably Won’t Change Their Minds!

