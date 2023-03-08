The Project

The Real Reason People Find Clowns Frightening

You never know how many will jump out of that little car.

Many people are scared of clowns, and it makes sense there are a lot of scary clowns out there, both in the real world and in popular culture. You’ve got Pennywise from IT, the Insane Clown Posse, serial killer John Wayne Gacy and all those creepy clown sightings in 2016. Clowns have had a bad rap over the past few years, which is sad because all they want to do is entertain.

But what makes even the non-threatening clowns scary? Why are people afraid of the clown at the circus, birthday party or fast-food mascot?

Well, the people at Scientific American wanted to get to the bottom of this clown-a-phobia. They surveyed 987 people of various ages, from 18 to 77, and the results were surprising… like water spraying you in the face from a flower.

Of the people surveyed, 53.5 per cent said they were afraid of clowns to some degree, and 5 per cent of those people said they were ‘extremely afraid’. This was higher than the other common fears, with 3.8 per cent being afraid of animals, 3 per cent blood and 2.8 per cent heights.

These Coulrophobes were then asked why they were afraid, with eight options.

Clown makeup makes them look non-human, the clowns exaggerated features, clown make-up hides their emotions, the colour of makeup reminds them of death, unpredictable behaviour, learned from family members, negative portrayals in pop culture, or a frightening experience with a clown.

Turns out the makeup hiding the clown's true emotion was the most popular reason. The uncertainty people feel when they can’t read the emotions on the clown’s face makes them frightened. Similar to someone in a mask or costume.

So if you are a clown, maybe tone down on the makeup, go for a more subtle costume and makeup, casual dress with just a red nose and rainbow suspenders.

Or don’t be a clown at all; that’s also another option.

