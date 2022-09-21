The Real Reason Our Phones Must Be On Aeroplane Mode When We Fly

Standard in-flight procedures can be recited by anyone who’s flown before.

Windows and trays up, seats need to be upright, and all electronic devices on aeroplane mode.

All have a specific purpose for the greater good of the plane.

So, what does putting your phone on aeroplane mode actually do?

Most think that the signal of your phone could interfere with the plane’s equipment, but that’s not true.

A study conducted by the US Federal Aviation Authority back in 1992 found that phone signals do not affect a plane’s equipment during take-off and landing.

The real issue is due to ground interference caused by our phones, as reported by the Conversation.

The issue has worsened with the growing presence of 5G technology.

The 5G wireless network bandwidth spectrum is extremely close to the reserved aviation bandwidth spectrum, which may cause interference with navigation systems near airports that assist with landing the aircraft.

Meaning if a high number of passengers decide to not turn on aeroplane mode, there could be potential problems with take-off and landing.

So, make sure you always turn on aeroplane mode.