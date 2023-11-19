The Real Reason For The Tiny Jeans Pocket Revealed

There are a lot of things we wear that no longer serve a purpose. Ties used to hold the top of a jacket together, but now they simply signify that you work at a law firm or are attending a year twelve formal.

Suspenders used to hold up pants, but now that belts do a better job, the only people wearing them are artisan beer brewers and penny farthing riders.

There's one small, seemingly defunct detail on an item of clothing that many of us still wear without knowing its purpose: the tiny pocket on our jeans.

You might think the mini extra pocket just above your regular pocket is for spare change or your keys; it turns out it’s for something that no one uses anymore: a pocket watch.

A Reddit user was confused by this petite pocket on her pants and asked her fellow Redditors what its function was. They explained that it was for a cowboy’s pocket watch; the design was patented by Levi Strauss in 1873.

So, if you wear jeans, get yourself a pocket watch and pop it in there. Then forget about it and accidentally put it through the wash.