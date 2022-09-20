The Project

The Queen's Beloved Corgis, Muick & Sandy Said Their Goodbyes To The Monarch Ahead Of Her Funeral

The Queen's corgis and one of her favourite ponies said their goodbyes to their beloved, devoted owner as her coffin passed the animals ahead of her committal service in St George's chapel.

The Queen is known for her love of corgis, and her two neatly groomed young dogs - Muick and Sandy were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen's coffin ahead of her committal service in St George's Chapel.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

The Queen had fallen in love with her father George VI's dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

Muick and Sandy have now been rehomed with Prince Andrew.

Emma the Fell Pony, owned by the Queen for 26 years, was stood on the grass at the side of the Long Walk, on the approach to the castle.

It was a moving sight as the solitary horse stood in a gap between the hundreds of thousands of floral tributes in the care of the Queen's trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

Behind them were grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor wearing black armbands in mourning.

The black pony's ears twitched, and she swished her tail, stomping on the ground twice with one of her front hooves as her owner's coffin moved past in the state hearse with a military parade.

