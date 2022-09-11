The Project

The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

The Australian government is obligated to provide citizens with certain patriotic items under the “nationhood material program”.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth is also included in this list, along with Australian flags and a recording of the national anthem.

The little-known obligation in Australian law went viral in 2018 after Vice published an article about the portraits and saw a sharp increase in requests to local MPs in the aftermath.

Speaking to The Guardian, Helen Browne said when she first heard of The Queen’s death, she rang her local MP to order a portrait. 

But the move was not because she is a royalist, as a second-generation Irish Australian Browne opposes the monarchy. Brown said she ordered the portrait as a financial move.

“They’ll become a collector’s item,” she said.

For Australians wanting a portrait of the Queen, time may be running out. 

A staff member from the office of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told The Guardian that while there were still some portraits in stock, there had been requests “more than usual” since The Queen’s death. 

They added there would be no portraits of The Queen ordered once the stock had run out, and the timeline for new portraits of King Charles III was still unknown.

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

