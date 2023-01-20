The Oldest Known Person Alive Is Now 115-Year-Old Spanish Woman, Maria Branyas Morera

Lucile Randon passed away at age 118 earlier this week, passing on the title of the oldest known living person.

Now, the Guinness World Records will review Branyas Morera’s family and documentation to confirm if she is indeed the oldest.

Robert D. Young, (a very apt surname we must say), Director of the Gerontology Research Group's supercentenarian research database, stated

"We know what is likely, but it's not confirmed at this time," he stated via email to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Ms Branyas Morera has lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars, Spain’s civil war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has spent the last two decades at the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in Olot, northeastern Spain.

“She is in good health and ­remains surprised and grateful for the interest that has been generated,” the home said.

Originally born in San Francisco in 1907 when her family moved to the U.S. from Mexico.

As World War I commenced, the family returned to their native country of Spain on a complicated voyage via ship across the Atlantic where it is believed she has remained for the majority of her life.