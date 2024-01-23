The Office Star Rainn Wilson Receives Heartwarming Note From A Fan On A Flight

It may sound like the start of a cheesy Netflix rom-com, but this note’s content really does warm the heart.

The note reads, “The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant).”

The message moved Wilson so much that he posted a picture of it on X with the following caption: “I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport, but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” he wrote.

“So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so!”

The interaction speaks to the importance TV comedies play in helping people get through the harder times in life.

One user replied to the post with “Co-signing! The Office got me and my family through the 2020 pandemic lockdown.”

Rainn Wilson went on to joke that this doesn’t mean people have an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!

The actor has a history of funny moments on planes.

In April 2023, the “Six Feet Under” actor shared a hilarious Instagram Story where he sat next to a Delta passenger who was watching “The Office.”

“When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are…,” Wilson captioned the video.

With this kind of track record, hopefully, Aussie fans will get the chance to see him on a Jetstar flight soon.