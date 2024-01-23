The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Office Star Rainn Wilson Receives Heartwarming Note From A Fan On A Flight

The Office Star Rainn Wilson Receives Heartwarming Note From A Fan On A Flight

Best known for his role as the loveable office dork Dwight Shrute, Rainn Wilson was pleasantly surprised when an Alaska Airlines flight attendant secretly slipped him a napkin at the Portland International Airport.

It may sound like the start of a cheesy Netflix rom-com, but this note’s content really does warm the heart. 

The note reads, “The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant).”

The message moved Wilson so much that he posted a picture of it on X with the following caption: “I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport, but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” he wrote.

“So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so!”

The interaction speaks to the importance TV comedies play in helping people get through the harder times in life. 

One user replied to the post with “Co-signing! The Office got me and my family through the 2020 pandemic lockdown.” 

Rainn Wilson went on to joke that this doesn’t mean people have an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!

The actor has a history of funny moments on planes. 

In April 2023, the “Six Feet Under” actor shared a hilarious Instagram Story where he sat next to a Delta passenger who was watching “The Office.”

“When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are…,” Wilson captioned the video.

With this kind of track record, hopefully, Aussie fans will get the chance to see him on a Jetstar flight soon. 

Queensland Braces For Effects Of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily
NEXT STORY

Queensland Braces For Effects Of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

Advertisement

Related Articles

Queensland Braces For Effects Of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

Queensland Braces For Effects Of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

Queensland is bracing for the effects of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which may begin to be felt within the next 24 hours.
American Comedian Natasha Leggero Explains Why She Went Topless During Gig

American Comedian Natasha Leggero Explains Why She Went Topless During Gig

American comedian Natasha Leggero has explained why she went topless during a recent stand-up performance.
Study Reveals Having More Siblings Can Negatively Affect A Child’s Intellectual Development

Study Reveals Having More Siblings Can Negatively Affect A Child’s Intellectual Development

New research has shed light on how having more siblings can negatively affect a child’s cognitive development.
The Most Expensive Number Plate In Australia Can Be Yours For $10 Million

The Most Expensive Number Plate In Australia Can Be Yours For $10 Million

The most sought after number plate in Australia has gone on sale for over 10 million dollars.
Victorian Beach Named Best Aussie Beach In Global List

Victorian Beach Named Best Aussie Beach In Global List

Travel experts from Lonely Planet named a Victorian beach as the best in Australia, and as a Sydneysider, I am offended.