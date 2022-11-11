The Project

‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

The beloved actor said he’s changing his name on all social media platforms to further raise awareness for climate change.

Beloved The Office star Rainn Wilson, who plays Dwight Schrute in the comedy series, announced on Twitter that he had changed his name to draw more attention towards climate change.  

 

In the video posted on November 10, Wilson revealed his name on all social media platforms will now be ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’.  

  

https://twitter.com/rainnwilson/status/1590425448227704833?s=20&t=8_EVzSvwFyw2BczXgJtw5g   

  

Wilson went on to explain that he changed his name via a website called Arctic Risk Name Generator, and stated: “This is not a joke; I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe”.  

  

“I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action.  

  

“The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”  

  

Wilson urged everyone watching to join him in the stunt, as an alternative form of protest.  

  

“Go to ArcticRiskName.org and create a name that will bring attention to this problem,” Wilson urged.  

  

“Then – and this is the important part – change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name.  

  

“And if enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution.”  

  

Wilson has already put in the hard yards for some high-profile celebrities, generating new names for them to use.  

  

In his video, he dubbed them Cardi the Arctic B Melting, Jack Black Carbon Is Killing Us, Ty-Phoons Are Increasing Burrell, Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered, Harrison Why Not Drive an Electric? Ford, Samuel Earth Is Getting Hot as L. Jackson and Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting. 

