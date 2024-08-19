The Project

‘The Office’ Australia To Premiere On Prime Video On October 18

‘The Office’ Australia will be premiering on Prime Video on 18 October 2024, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Felicity Ward will be starring as Hannah Howard, the Managing Director of packaging company Flinley Craddick.

Hannah Howard is the female counterpart of Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott in the U.S. iteration and Ricky Gervais’ in the original UK version.

Howard receives news from Head Office that her branch is being shut down and moving to a WFH system instead, but she is determined to keep her “work family” together.

“The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.”

Ward told Who on the red carpet on the way to the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards: “You know it’s The Office when you’re watching it, as soon as you watch it you know it’s The Office.”

“But it’s absolutely ours, you know it’s Australian. There’s lots of very Australian moments in it without it being corny.”

The series will also star Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Burgh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda and Claude Jabbour, with Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton in guest roles.

A trailer for the new Australian ‘The Office’ season has not yet been released.

