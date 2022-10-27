The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Numbers You Should Avoid If You Want To Take Home The Full $160 Million Powerball Jackpot

The Numbers You Should Avoid If You Want To Take Home The Full $160 Million Powerball Jackpot

Tonight’s Powerball could see the nation’s biggest individual lottery prize winner take home a whopping $160 million, If only one person claims the Division One prize.

For those who are looking for the lucky combination to become an instant millionaire, Jason Murphy has crunched the numbers for news.com.

According to Murphy, choosing multiples of seven – 7, 14, 21, 28 and 35 – is a bad idea if you want to walk away with the full Division One prize money.

Since 2018, when multiples of seven come up, there tends to be more winners and smaller prize amounts.

So while each number has the same chance of being selected, other numbers will have less people to share the money with.

Murphy also says people should avoid picking numbers with an “unpredictable anti-pattern” such as prime numbers, birthdates or even favourite footballers, as these are all popular choices.

So with that information, good luck!

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues
NEXT STORY

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

    Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

    Neighbours are fed up with wedding venue noise and guest shenanigans, as some visitors use their gardens as a toilet.
    Etsy Business Caught Reselling Kmart Items For Double The Price

    Etsy Business Caught Reselling Kmart Items For Double The Price

    A TikTok user has exposed an Etsy seller for tricking buyers into purchasing a ‘handmade’ wooden shelf from Kmart, for double its retail price.
    Australia’s Continual Rain Means We Are Going To Have Heaps Of Cockroaches Around This Summer

    Australia’s Continual Rain Means We Are Going To Have Heaps Of Cockroaches Around This Summer

    If the constant wet weather hasn't dampened your spirits just yet well, strap in, as things are about to get worse.
    Fake Cash Featuring Aussie Icon Steve Irwin Has Been Stolen In Alice Springs

    Fake Cash Featuring Aussie Icon Steve Irwin Has Been Stolen In Alice Springs

    Criminals in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory have stolen a large number of banknotes, the only problem? The notes are fake.
    Woman Arrested After Office Of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Was Attacked With A Knife

    Woman Arrested After Office Of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Was Attacked With A Knife

    A woman is in custody after the Auckland office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was attacked with a large knife on Thursday morning.