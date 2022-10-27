The Numbers You Should Avoid If You Want To Take Home The Full $160 Million Powerball Jackpot

For those who are looking for the lucky combination to become an instant millionaire, Jason Murphy has crunched the numbers for news.com.

According to Murphy, choosing multiples of seven – 7, 14, 21, 28 and 35 – is a bad idea if you want to walk away with the full Division One prize money.

Since 2018, when multiples of seven come up, there tends to be more winners and smaller prize amounts.

So while each number has the same chance of being selected, other numbers will have less people to share the money with.

Murphy also says people should avoid picking numbers with an “unpredictable anti-pattern” such as prime numbers, birthdates or even favourite footballers, as these are all popular choices.

So with that information, good luck!