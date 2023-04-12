The Project

The NHL Is Coming To Melbourne, So Get Your Ice Skates On

The National Hockey League will play two games in Melbourne this September in an Australian first, with their full roster of stars expected to turn out.

Two NHL pre-season friendlies featuring the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes were announced on Wednesday morning.

Home of the Australian Open tennis final, Rod Laver Arena is set to be transformed into an ice hockey rink, with the matches played over the weekend of September 23 and 24.

Exhibition matches have previously been played in Australia, but it's the first time two NHL teams have squared off.

NHL spokesman David Proper said it would be a full experience for ice hockey fans.

"These games will be a true experience of an NHL game as they exist in North America - all the top players from the teams will be here participating, and we have committed to bringing a full NHL regulation ice rink here, and we intend to put in hung scoreboards," Proper said.

"We have found that there's an avid fan base in Australia that is over-indexed in terms of NHL interest, and it's one we're seeing continuing to grow to the point it's now a top five fan international fan base with the NHL."

Australian-born Jordan Spence plays for the Kings and is part of their line-up about to tackle the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 22-year-old was born in Sydney but grew up in Japan and Canada. He made his NHL debut with the Kings last March, scoring his first career goal in the same month.

Welsh-born Nathan Walker became the first Australian to make the NHL in 2017 and won the Stanley Cup in 2018 as part of the Washington Capitals' roster. He currently plays for the St Louis Blues.

AAP with The Project.

