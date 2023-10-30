The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

Celebrity turned wellness business mogul Gwyneth Paltrow has tasked the editors of Goop (or gooplets) to curate the perfect holiday gifts for you and your incredibly wealthy wellness industry mates.

There are gift guides for everyone - lovers, men, and even kids. Additionally, for those on a budget, there's an under-one-hundred-dollar gift guide. But let's be honest, our focus lies in one guide: The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide. This is the guide with all the weird and expensive stuff that begs the question, 'Are people really this rich and stupid?'

First up, something a bit kinky, a gold-plated vibrator. This 24K gold sex machine from Inez will set you back around fifteen thousand American dollars, quite a sum for something typically used in private. But I suppose only the best for your 'vajayjay.'

Next, indulge in an old-world-style adventure—a 7-day airship cruise to the North Pole. Witness the melting ice caps firsthand and perhaps realise that it's your lavish lifestyle and substantial carbon footprint that's contributing to this.

Feeling a bit peckish? How about a nibble on four-hundred-dollar cheese? Aged for 24 months, according to the site, this Parmigiano Reggiano DOP is 'Sourced from Valserena Soladibruna, the oldest dairy in Parma'. Sounds like it would go great on a lasagna.

Do you have a dog, and are you bad with money? Well, grab a Cavaletti Doghouse from Hermes for a cheeky $USD1,925; that's over $3,000 AUD.

This is just a glimpse of the extravagant gifts available this holiday season. So, forget about the cost-of-living crisis and dive into more unnecessary debt.