The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

Have you ever found yourself talking with food in your mouth? Or are you a messy eater who drops food all over the table?

You most likely would have been told off by your family that you should improve your table manners.

Today, that’s all changed.

New research has revealed that what’s considered bad table etiquette has changed, with today’s diners not bothered by someone starting their meal before others and someone having their elbows on a table.

Sometimes it’s just comfortable to have my elbows on a table, and no one can stop me.

The new study, conducted by plant-based food company Vivera, revealed that 50 per cent of those surveyed put their elbows on a table and spoke with their mouth full.

One common ‘bad habit’ that can be considered rude table manners is crouching over to eat your food.

How am I supposed not to crouch over when I eat my ramen? It’s not possible.

In the new era of table manners, people are much more likely to be put off by someone vaping, using their phone or letting children off the leash in restaurants and run riot.

So, according to diners, here is a list of what is replacing traditional table manners;