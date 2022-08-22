The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions Worldwide Have Been Revealed

Blog Mr Q has compiled the tourist attractions that received the worst reviews, so you don’t have to.

The research looked at which places received one- and two-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

Topping the list is the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, with 20 per cent of the 17, 616 reviewers leaving a one- or two-star review.

The Palace of Versailles, made famous for its opulence, was not a hit with tourists, with 17 per cent of the 14,608 reviews being one or two stars, putting it in second place.

In the third spot is Stonehenge, with eight per cent of the 14,498 reviewers not impressed by the mysterious prehistoric monument.

In good news for Australian tourism, there is not a local tourist attraction in the Top Ten.

The Top Ten most complained about tourist attractions in the world are;

Hollywood Walk of Fame Palace of Versailles Stonehenge The Hollywood Sign Big Ben The White House Leaning Tower of Pisa Empire State Building Pyramids of Giza Buckingham Palace

According to Mr Q, the Great Wall of China received the least amount of criticism, with just 114 of its 23,785 reviews rated with one or two stars.