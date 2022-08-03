The Most Beautiful Place In The World In Is The North Of England, According To Science

The study by Only Mortgage Advisor used the ‘golden ratio’ to measure a city’s beauty on Google Street View.

More than 2,400 buildings were viewed in historic cities across the world, and researchers plotted points at the corners of each building to “calculate the proportion of the longest and shortest lengths of its dimensions”.

These proportions were then measured against the ‘golden ratio’ - 1: 1.618, made famous by the Da Vinci Code - to see how close they were.

“The golden ratio (1:1.618) reflects a set of proportions that have intrigued and been studied by mathematicians for millennia," Online Mortgage Advisor said.

“You can find many examples of the golden ratio occurring in nature, for instance, in the measurements of the human body, in flowers, and even in DNA.”

Topping the list as the most beautiful city was Chester, which had 83.7 per cent of buildings aligning with the golden ratio.

Venice came in second, scoring 83.3 per cent, with London, Belfast and Rome rounding out the top five.