The Mona Lisa Has Officially Been Voted The Best Artwork of All Time

A recent British poll has determined that the Mona Lisa is the greatest work of art of all time.

Thirty-four per cent of Brits voted the Leonardo Da Vinci masterpiece number one! It's hard not to vote for something when it's constantly following you around the room with its eyes. Very threatening!

In second place was Vincent Van Gough's Sunflowers receiving thirty-two percent of the votes.

Luckily Van Gough never knew he'd be in second place, or else maybe he would've chopped his ear off!

Seriously, that would've been awful.

In third place was the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, which is a sight to behold unless you've got chronic neck issues that limit mobility.

In fourth place was Antony Gormley's The Angel of the North, and fifth was Banksy's Balloon Girl. Honestly, it's shocking that the Scream painting didn't make it into the top five. And so was the painting it seems.

Two-thousand Brits were surveyed, so it's not surprising that European artwork took their fancy.

What more could someone want in a piece of art than a very pale woman smirking? Nothing! It's got everything an art lover would want!

So let's all take a moment to honour the Mona Lisa taking the cake... a few months after someone tried smearing her in cake.