The Millennials Have Spoken And Nightclubs Are No Longer Cool

You’d spend all day looking forward to being there, playing ‘So Fresh’ CDs hoping the DJ with white tips will play your favourites.

When it was time to get ready, you’d smear sparkly lip gloss on, twist gel into the two strands of hair that sat on either side of your eyes, put a belt over your dress purely for aesthetic reasons, drop a lollipop into your fake Guess handbag and suck down three to five watermelon Cruisers. The excitement was almost too much to handle.

The nightclub itself was everything you hoped it would be. Music was so loud that you couldn’t hear a word anyone said, shots served by bartenders who were obviously the cool kids when they were in high school, sticky floors that made it hard to walk with your cork wedges, but also helped you dance slower so you didn’t fall over.

You’d pash a stranger who put your phone number into his Nokia 3210, and then you’d leave, opening the heavy door and squinting as the morning sun hit your face. That’s what youth looks like, right? Well, not anymore.

Data shows that nightclubs are on their way out. In recent years, more than 25% of Australian nightclubs have closed their doors for good, which is reflected internationally as well. But why?

There are a number of factors that are responsible for the slow death of nightclubs across the globe. One being COVID. Whilst we whinged about lockdowns keeping up homebound, it seems many of us became accustomed to it. Drinks are cheaper at home, and the bouncers are way less terrifying because they’re at home as well.

We are also still avoiding COVID superspreading venues, and if anywhere is going to spread a virus, it’s a nightclub dancefloor, or worse, the ladies’ bathrooms in a nightclub where D&Ms flow and lip glosses are passed around like, well, like a virus.

Additionally, millennials are not huge fans of the filthy, noisy chaos that comes with them. They don’t love having all of their senses accosted at once, which seems quite sensible actually. Data shows that millennials are opting for more wholesome ways of socialising - like exploring the outdoors, picnics, dinner parties, and afternoon beers at the local pub. Please note that all of these options are perfect for Instagram photos, so that too plays a part.

Because of this decrease in clubrats, nightclubs are closing down, or struggling to stay open. The costs for running a nightclub are mind boggling. Liquor licensing increases the later your business is open, you’re charged a fee on your maximum capacity not on your actual patronage, security guards are hard to find and expensive, and they have to pay to play music.

So with the costs being so high and the interest being so low, it comes as no surprise that nightclubs are fading like the sweaty, glittery memories we made in them.