The Matildas Lose Mary Fowler Ahead Of Nigeria Game Due To Concussion

The Matildas’ star forward Mary Fowler has been ruled out of their second World Cup match against Nigeria after sustaining a concussion.

The Aussie team released a statement explaining that not only is Fowler out of the game, but their defender Aivi Luik also sustained a mild concussion in a separate incident.

However, both players have recovered from their injuries but are still unable to play until they follow concussion protocols to return to playing.

“Fowler and Luik have both fully recovered and commenced Football Australia’s Graduated Return to Play protocol.”

This means that the Matildas only have Caitlin Foord as a striker available for the game against Nigeria.

This comes after star striker Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury ahead of their first game against the Republic of Ireland.

The Matildas won the match against Ireland when vice-captain Steph Catley scored a penalty.

