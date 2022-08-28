The Project

The Magic: The Coffee Australians Have Started Ordering In Their Droves

You won’t see it on a menu, but walk into any coffee shop worth its beans and order yourself a magic, at the same time as giving the barista a wink and the finger gun, and you’ll receive the most caffeinated beverage.

Or known to this man, at least. The drink consists of a double shot of ristretto with a three-quarter flat white.

If you’re outside Melbourne, however, you’re more likely to get a cappuccino and a card trick if you try ordering magic as it appears, for the most part, the rest of the country are in the dark about it.

But it’s even got some Melburnians perplexed. Top restauranteur Ben Shewry admits he’s never even heard of the beverage, let alone tried one. He notes that the focus on coffee in Melbourne, where he owns one of the city's top restaurants, Attica, is “…bemusing that we are that obsessed.”

But for those in the know, a magic is a staple in the morning routine and as of late, seems to be getting more popular. And I’ll be honest, I’m all for it. If I’m on a coffee run for the rest of the office, I’d much rather order someone a magic than the usual fifty-five syllable request. But with most things, the popularity will no bring about many bastardised versions of the drink, and with Halloween just around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before someone dares order a pumpkin-spiced magic and we’re reading about how the barista in the newspaper the next day.

