The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its 'Word Of The Year' Shortlist

Words. We use them every day. In fact, you’re reading them right now.

Here are some more of them. And a few more here too.

There are so many words, but only one word can be crowned the 'Word of the Year'.

Well, that’s not technically correct because every major dictionary publication seems to release its winner each year, with Collins, Oxford, Cambridge, and Macquarie annually announcing their respective winners.

In 2021, the Macquarie word of the year was "strollout", which referred to the slow rollout of Australia’s vaccine program, and the year before that the public chose "Karen', which really upset a lot of Karens.

Of course, calling it a ‘word’ of the year is somewhat of a misnomer, considering that many of the ‘words’ on the Macquarie shortlist are actually terms.

For example, "vinyl bar" is made up of two words, but it has been shortlisted in the arts sections as being a bar, café or restaurant that “features music played on vinyl records, especially using high-quality sound equipment”.

The shortlist is split up into different sections to help navigate the new words that we’ve developed for all aspects of our lives: arts, business, colloquial, COVID-19, eating and drinking, environment, fashion, health, internet, politics, social interest, sport, technology and a general miscellaneous section too.

Some of the frontrunners in the shortlist include the term "quiet quitting", which refers to the practice popularised by Gen Z of “limiting oneself to performing the tasks within one’s job description, and working only the hours for which one is contracted.”

Interestingly enough, that term has become so popular that it is now being used in the context of relationships, in which people will "quite quit" and do the bare minimum until the other person ends the relationship because they didn’t dare to do it themselves.

In the COVID-19 section, there is the colloquial term "COVID virgin", which refers to someone who had not contracted the virus, though more accurately describes someone who just didn’t get tested when they had a sniffle back in March.

Under fashion, the term "fauxgan" has become quite popular to refer to a person who “while not a genuine bogan, presents themselves as one by affecting the fashion or mannerisms considered characteristic of bogans.”

So, it’s basically referring to someone who went to a private boy’s school but has a mullet, wears wraparound sunglasses and a Bintang singlet, and drives everywhere on a jet ski.

Of course, many of these new terms were first popularised on the Internet. The phrase ‘review bomb’ refers to large numbers of people posting negative reviews of a product in order to affect sales.

Then there is the verb "yassify", which evolved from the expression "Yas Queen!", to refer to the practice of using multiple filters and edits in order to make a photo look more glamorous. So, basically, Instagram.

These are all very strong contenders, but the frontrunner in this year’s competition has surely got to be "bachelor’s handbag", which refers to a takeaway roast chicken.

Macquarie even offers a description of the origin of this term: “from the fact that such a chicken requires no further preparation before consumption, so is seen as an easy meal favoured by a single person, and is often packaged in a small plastic bag with a handle, resembling a handbag”.

That term is a perfect summation of the product itself, and it also just so happens to be the only handbag that men don’t feel awkward about carrying.