The Kremlin Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny After His Sudden Death

She has been told he had been struck down by "sudden death syndrome".

It was in the notorious Polar Wolf penal colony where Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent supposedly fell unconscious after a walk.

Navalny's team is accusing Russia of deliberately hiding his remains to cover up his murder.

Navalny had been serving a 19-year prison term on extremism charges.

The 47-year-old was one of the most prominent faces of the country's opposition in a crusade against the Kremlin that began more than a decade ago.

The opposition condemned those in charge as corrupt thieves, staging massive anti-Kremlin protests.

Navalny himself had long contemplated death.

"If they decide to kill me, it means we are incredibly strong," he said in 2022.

The Kremlin was accused of trying to kill him using the nerve agent Novichok in 2020 after a video surfaced of him groaning while on a flight.

Nationwide, more than 300 people have been arrested in Russia for laying tributes.

The death of the Russian opposition's most inspiring leader comes less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power.