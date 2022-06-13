The Kid Laroi Surprised Fans With The Wiggles At Melbourne Make-Up Gig

Due to illness, the 18-year-old sensation is currently performing make-up concerts after cancelling dates in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Speaking to The Project last week, The Kid Laroi said the workload of his first-ever tour was more than he imagined.

“I didn’t really know what to expect going into it,” he said.

“I work very hard, and I pride myself on that, but this is something, I guess, I never really have been through.”

During his chat with The Project, he also promised to make it up to fans.

“I have a couple of cool things planned for the makeup shows, which will be really cool, a couple of special guests, possibly,” he said.

And making it up to fans is exactly what The Kid Laroi is doing, starting with surprising concert-goers at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night with The Wiggles.

“Keep the house lights up. This next guest is The f**king Wiggles,” he announced to screaming fans.

The Kid Laroi sang three of the group’s most iconic songs — Toot, Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car, Hot Potato, and Fruit Salad.

The Kid Laroi joined in, taking the wheel of one of the most famous cars in Australia.

“We’re gonna get Laroi to drive the Big Red Car,” Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, yelled to the crowd.

After already sealing one of the hottest Aussie collabs of the year, who knows who will turn up next at a The Kid Laroi gig.