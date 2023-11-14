The Kid Laroi Announces His First Australia Tour & Promises It Will Be HUGE

The announcement comes a week after the rapper released his first studio album, 'The First Time'.

The tour will start in Melbourne before travelling to Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

"I'm so excited to be coming back home in February!" the 20-year-old musician said.

"I felt so much love from the fans on last year's tour – it's something I'll never forget.

"I can't wait for you to all see this new show – we've taken things to a whole new level. I love you and I'll see you all really soon."

The Kid Laroi rocketed up the Aussie charts with his 2020 debut mixtape, 'F*ck Love', which went to number one. He also won three ARIA Awards in 2022, one of which was for his collaboration with Justin Bieber for 'Stay'.