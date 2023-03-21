The Project

The JOMO May Not Be As Joyful As People Claim

A new study has found that those who claim to love 'JOMO' - 'the joy of missing out' - may not love the solitude as much as they claim.

JOMO came about as the opposition to FOMO - 'the fear of missing out' - for people who enjoy their solitude and don't mind missing social events.

But researchers at Washington State University have found that there can be some social anxiety behind people's JOMO.

A survey of 500 people found that for many, it was not the joy of solitude people enjoyed in missing events but anxiety around social interactions.

"In general, a lot of people like being connected," said Chris Barry, WSU psychology professor and lead author of the paper, published in Telematics and Informatics Reports.

"When trying to assess JOMO, we found that some people were enjoying missing out, not for the solitude or a Zen-like, calming experience of being able to regroup, but more to avoid social interaction."

A second survey was used to find out if there were people within the group who claimed high JOMO but did not experience social anxiety.

Only about 10 per cent of participants were found to not be socially anxious but still reported moderate levels of loneliness.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions like 'what's a good dosage of social interaction versus disengagement?' I think that's going to differ for everyone," Barry said.

