The Internet Thinks Wrapping Sweatshirts Around Your Head Will Help You Sleep Better

A new hack gaining popularity on TikTok is seeing people tie sweatshirts around their heads to get a good night’s sleep.

TikTok is the place for weird trends. Whether it’s filing your teeth down, taping your mouth shut while you sleep, or using an electric drill to eat corn, TikTok has an endless supply of weird things to do that are either stupid, dangerous, or both.

Well, there is a new hack on TikTok that thankfully isn’t dangerous or stupid, but might just make you look a little silly—the sweatshirt hack.

According to Bustle, the sweatshirt hack involves wrapping a sweatshirt around your head, and it’s supposed to help you sleep. 

A video detailing the hack was posted by TikTok user Callie Galey, during which she wraps the sweatshirt over her eyes, leaving her nose and mouth uncovered (presumably for breathing purposes). 

She then lies on her back and, takes the arm sleeves and wraps them behind her head.

Thanks to the sweatshirt hack, Callie claims she’s been getting the best sleep of her life. 

People in the comments sounded keen, with one person commenting, ‘this looks so insane but I am 100% trying it tonight.’ Others have simply suggested she buy a sleep mask. 

So why does this weird hack work? Well, according to Dr. Jessica Andrade, it might provide a nice swaddling effect similar to how babies are wrapped tightly.

 As she explained to Bustle, “Additionally, the slight pressure exerted by the sweatshirt could create a cocoon-like effect, similar to a weighted blanket, which has been shown to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality for some people.”

So don’t waste your money on an expensive sleep mask; just grab an old sweatshirt and wrap your head like an Egyptian mummy.

Just make sure it’s washed first; sweatshirts can get really funky.

@calliegaley Loling at myself but I swear it works just try it #grwm #getreadywithme #haul #nightroutine #morningroutine #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #sleep #sleephack ♬ original sound - CALLIE GALEY
