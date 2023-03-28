The Project

The Internet Has Been Tricked Into Thinking The Pope Wears Balenciaga Puffer Jackets, All Thanks To AI

AI has been used to trick gullible social media users into thinking Pope Francis wore a Balenciaga puffer jacket in his spare time.

The internet absolutely lost it at the puffy pontiff.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “I thought the Pope’s puffer jacket was real and didn’t give it a second thought. No way am I surviving the future of technology.”

“The Pope is a fashion icon. Respect the drip,” far-right commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote on Twitter.

A tweet from user Nikita S garnered over 20 million views, “The boys in Brooklyn could only hope for this level of drip."

Tech expert, Sinead Bovell, spoke to CNN about the virality of the image, “I think it went so viral not just because it was funny to some people but because most people couldn’t tell that it was fake.”

“We’ve known for years that AI-generated imagery presents a looming threat to democracy and societies in a world where we can’t distinguish between what’s real and what’s fake.

“There are many social implications for this, but mostly how accessible this technology has become to anybody with a smartphone. We’re moments away from swimming in a sea of information that we can’t really distinguish what’s real and what’s not.”

The alleged AI artist, Pablo Xavier, told Buzzfeed News that he was “tripping on shrooms” when he started dabbling with Midjourney, an AI tool that can generate realistic fake images.

“It just dawned on me: I should do the Pope. Then it was just coming like water: ‘The Pope in Balenciaga puffy coat, Moncler, walking the streets of Rome, Paris,’ stuffy like that,” Xavier said.

Xavier said that he “didn’t want it [the pictures] to blow up like that”, and that it was “definitely scary” that people just blindly believe what they see on the internet is real without questioning it. “I feel like sh*t. It’s crazy.”

