The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

A famous painting from 1860 has left the internet confused after many believe the woman portrayed in the artwork is holding an object that looks eerily like a smartphone.

Australian-born Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller's iconic piece of artwork, "The Expected One", painted in 1860, has confused the internet after many discovered the woman in the piece holding something not of her time.  

  

The woman can be seen bending her neck, reading something that looks eerily similar to a smartphone while she walks along a path.  

  

Now, considering smartphones wouldn't be invented for another 147 years, the internet has asked many questions.  

 

Some Twitter users have claimed the woman was a "time traveller", while others have said the artist was simply predicting the future.  

  

"This is a painting from 1860. Where did she get the iPhone?" one bemused art fan wrote on Twitter.  

  

But, according to art critics, the woman is simply holding a prayer book and not browsing Instagram.  

  

"The girl in this Waldmüller painting is not playing with her new iPhone X, but is off to church holding a little prayer book in her hands," Gerald Weinpolter, CEO of the art agency Austrian-paintings, told Motherboard 

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions
NEXT STORY

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

A mortgage advisor advises against using fake funny references when transferring money to friends.
Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

A popular Sydney chef has gone viral after mistaking a shopping basket rack for a “wheely basket” at a local Coles.
American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

In news that is going to give childless uncles no moves when talking awkwardly with their nieces and nephews, one American columnist believes that adults shouldn't give High Fives to children.
Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google has released the things Australians have been searching for the past 20 years, and it turns out we can't get enough of COVID news, weather forecasts and tips on how to cook a Tomahawk steak.
Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Large parts of western New South Wales are on flood alert, while Sydney is on the cusp of recording its wettest year on record.