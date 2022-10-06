The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

Australian-born Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller's iconic piece of artwork, "The Expected One", painted in 1860, has confused the internet after many discovered the woman in the piece holding something not of her time.

The woman can be seen bending her neck, reading something that looks eerily similar to a smartphone while she walks along a path.

Now, considering smartphones wouldn't be invented for another 147 years, the internet has asked many questions.

Some Twitter users have claimed the woman was a "time traveller", while others have said the artist was simply predicting the future.

"This is a painting from 1860. Where did she get the iPhone?" one bemused art fan wrote on Twitter.

But, according to art critics, the woman is simply holding a prayer book and not browsing Instagram.

"The girl in this Waldmüller painting is not playing with her new iPhone X, but is off to church holding a little prayer book in her hands," Gerald Weinpolter, CEO of the art agency Austrian-paintings, told Motherboard.