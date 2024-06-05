The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

P&O’s Pacific Explorer will soon sail off into the sunset after the iconic cruise ship company announced it’s shutting up shop.

And her likely final destination is a enormous ship graveyard on the other side of the world.

It’s called Aliaga, and it’s a ship-breaking yard in western Turkey where dozens of majestic ships are laid to rest each year.

During the pandemic, it was piled high with mammoth cruise ships - dismantled piece by piece and stripped for parts.

The scenes are somewhat breathtaking, but the work is brutal.

Each ship can take thousands of workers up to a year to dismantle.

800 ships are scrapped for parts each year, across yards similar to Aliaga in India, Bangladesh and the U.S.

Shipbreaking is known as one of the most dangerous industries in the world, with an average of one worker dying each week and another injured daily.

As for the Pacific Explorer, first launched in 1997 and set for decommissioning next year, her 27-year lifespan is just shy of the average cruise ship’s 30 years.