The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

From fun ship to done ship.

P&O’s Pacific Explorer will soon sail off into the sunset after the iconic cruise ship company announced it’s shutting up shop.

And her likely final destination is a enormous ship graveyard on the other side of the world.

It’s called Aliaga, and it’s a ship-breaking yard in western Turkey where dozens of majestic ships are laid to rest each year. 

During the pandemic, it was piled high with mammoth cruise ships - dismantled piece by piece and stripped for parts.

The scenes are somewhat breathtaking, but the work is brutal.

Each ship can take thousands of workers up to a year to dismantle.

800 ships are scrapped for parts each year, across yards similar to Aliaga in India, Bangladesh and the U.S. 

Shipbreaking is known as one of the most dangerous industries in the world, with an average of one worker dying each week and another injured daily.

As for the Pacific Explorer, first launched in 1997 and set for decommissioning next year, her 27-year lifespan is just shy of the average cruise ship’s 30 years.

eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos
NEXT STORY

eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

Advertisement

Related Articles

eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

Social media giant X has hailed the Australian internet watchdog's decision to drop a court battle over videos of a Sydney church stabbing as a win for freedom of speech.
Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.
U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

A U.S. woman who was declared dead at a nursing home was found alive hours later.
Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

Instagram is joining the trend of unskippable ads, as it tests the feature across the app.
Remote Store Selling Tim Tams For $11.80 Leaves Aussies Shocked

Remote Store Selling Tim Tams For $11.80 Leaves Aussies Shocked

Photos of a far north Western Australian store selling Tim Tams for $11.80 have blown away Aussies as food prices continue to soar during a cost of living crisis.