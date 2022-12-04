The Humble Suburban Bowlo Is In Decline According To New Study

It was a flick with all the right ingredients - a you-beaut cast led by funny man Mick Molloy, a quaint script about Aussie mateship and spirit, and as a backdrop, that most Australian of sporting arenas, the bowling green.

However, research suggests the humble bowlo may no longer be what it was at its peak.

A familiar centrepiece of the nation's suburbs for more than 150 years, it still has an important civic role to play but holds an uncertain future, according to University of NSW urban planner Louis Heath.

He calculates that Sydney has lost nearly half its bowlos in the past 40 years, with no new clubs established in the 15 years to 2020. In total, the number decreased from 210 in 1980 to 128 in 2022.

The rate of attrition is also increasing, with 51 closures just in the past decade.

"Bowling clubs have traditionally been a fixture of the suburban landscape in the big cities and country towns too," said study co-author Professor Robert Freestone.

"But there has been a notable fall in their numbers over the years and many that have survived have also significantly changed their operations."

Arguably, the decline has coincided with that of the popularity of the sport and a rise in other competing claims on leisure time.

It's an argument governing body Bowls Australia (BA) is not altogether comfortable with.

It says the number of clubs in Australia grew from 500 to about 2200 in the six decades following World War II. There are still over 2000 operating nationwide, while BA has 240,000 registered participants affiliated with member states and territories.

Beyond this, there are numerous social bowlers taking part in competitions across the country.

Australia no doubt had a very strong post-war leisure boom, Mr Heath said.

"(But) having multiple clubs in some suburbs just couldn't be sustained over time."

Despite the thinning numbers, though, clubs have evolved. Many have relaxed rules to appeal to regular punters and offered activities such as barefoot bowls.

"Bowling clubs are much more than a destination to play lawn bowls. They are a place to engage with your local community and make friendships," Mr Heath said.

"The relaxed vibe and the affordable beer in an unpretentious setting still resonates."

The few thriving clubs have become even more open and innovative. Many have invested significantly in live music, entertainment and dining.

"They cater well to the older generation, who are the keen bowlers but also allow younger people to come and host different events," Mr Heath said.

Of the 128 remaining bowling clubs in Sydney, 96 are independent, while 28 have amalgamated with another club.

Private or government agencies own the other four. While some are heritage sites, others sit on prime real estate and are targets for redevelopment.

"Clubs are looking to survive but if it gets to a point where they don't see a sustainable future, they may look to sell and amalgamate," Mr Heath said.

"Or rather than selling the entire club, they sell portions off, like one of their bowling greens."

But whether they can recapture the distinct qualities of the traditional bowlo remains to be seen.

AAP with The Project.