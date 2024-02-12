The Project

The Highs, Lows, Special Guests & Best Ads Of 2024's NFL Super Bowl

The Highs, Lows, Special Guests & Best Ads Of 2024's NFL Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years and firmly established themselves as an American football dynasty.

The NFL’s first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a sloppy, mistake-filled affair that lacked excitement until the back-and-forth final quarter and overtime. 

It was the second of 58 Super Bowls to be tied after regulation time, and the first played using the new overtime rules under which both teams got the ball.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied his side as they completed another impressive comeback in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl.

Usher took Millennials on a nostalgic roller skate through his music, with special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris and H.E.R. joining him for the Halftime Show.

And then there were the ads. Beyoncé casually announced she was dropping a new album during an ad for Verizon. Jennifer Aniston forgot who her friend David Schwimmer was for UberEats, and Posh and Becks made their Super Bowl debut.

With AAP.

