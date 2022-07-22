The Head of Racing NSW Is Upset With Bruno Mars

Peter V’landys is the head of Racing NSW and this week he’s upset at the NSW government because a Bruno Mars concert is being scheduled at the Sydney Football Stadium on the same day as The Everest, a horse race most people haven’t even heard of.

The Everest is the richest horse race in Australia and despite that it still shakes in its boots at the sight of Bruno Mars riding over the horizon. Both events are scheduled for October 15th, and V’landys is worried that Bruno will eat into the attendance of The Everest.

V’landys complained to 2GB saying “Why would you divide Sydney into deciding where to go?” Which is pretty rude to suggest that the people of Sydney aren’t also interested in Sydney Chamber Music Festival, which is also happening that day.

“We’ve worked very hard to bring an event to Sydney, it’s a home-grown event. We’ve established it, we’ve got interstate visitors, international visitors.” V’landys went on. Which makes it sounds like the event is super successful and shouldn’t have to worry about a concert for Bruno Mars being scheduled on the same day in a city of 5.3 million people. A total of 45,500 people can fit in the Sydney Football Stadium. Which leaves a pool of over 5 million people in Sydney who are free to attend The Everest if they want.

“Why would you undermine it by putting a one-off pop concert down the road? It’s beyond comprehension. You’re going for the same market. The Everest attracts the younger generation, we’re very proud that we’ve got an event for 20-35-year-olds, and they’re the same people that will go to Bruno Mars.” Says a man who clearly has no idea who the target demographic for Bruno Mars is. There isn’t a 20-year-old in the country that would be caught dead at a Bruno Mars concert. It’ll be a great show for a bunch of mums and people who want to listen to music that sounds like Michael Jackson but doesn’t have the baggage of being by Michael Jackson.

“You would never see the Victorian government put a pop concert (against) the AFL grand final. It makes no commercial sense.” He’s right, they wouldn’t put a concert up against the AFL grand final; but they might schedule one against something as inconsequential as The Everest.

All of this complaining makes you wonder how many people have bought tickets to The Everest. Presumably V’landys wouldn’t be worried about Bruno Mars performing on the same day if The Everest was already sold out. Fingers crossed the people of Sydney don’t find out that there are actually heaps of events on that day, like Carl Barron at the State Theatre or Cinderella playing at the Lyric Theatre, or Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Capitol Theatre, or even the A-League which will have kicked off by then. Plenty of options out there that aren’t The Everest!